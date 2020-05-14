All apartments in McNair
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 PM

13521 DAVINCI LANE

13521 Davinci Lane · (703) 300-2911
Location

13521 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
13521 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171........Beautiful 4 level Townhouse with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. . Large spacious modern kitchen that is designed for entertaining, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. . Fireplace, Gas cooking, and Gas Heat. Master suite offers large master bath. Large Bonus room on 1st level. Conveniently located, this home is 25 minutes into Washington DC with easy access to Route 267 Dulles toll Rd, Centreville Rd, and Sunrise Valley Rd. Stores and restaurants are less than 1 mile from home. Lots of History in this area offers the history buff plenty of areas close by to explore. Local parks and community centers offer year round neighborhood enjoyment. Close to Metro Silver Line!! . . Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13521 DAVINCI LANE have any available units?
13521 DAVINCI LANE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13521 DAVINCI LANE have?
Some of 13521 DAVINCI LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13521 DAVINCI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13521 DAVINCI LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13521 DAVINCI LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13521 DAVINCI LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13521 DAVINCI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13521 DAVINCI LANE does offer parking.
Does 13521 DAVINCI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13521 DAVINCI LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13521 DAVINCI LANE have a pool?
No, 13521 DAVINCI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13521 DAVINCI LANE have accessible units?
No, 13521 DAVINCI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13521 DAVINCI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13521 DAVINCI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13521 DAVINCI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13521 DAVINCI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
