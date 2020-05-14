Amenities

13521 Davinci Lane Herndon VA 20171........Beautiful 4 level Townhouse with 1 car garage. Hardwood floors on the main level. Very light and airy with walk-out deck from kitchen. . Large spacious modern kitchen that is designed for entertaining, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. . Fireplace, Gas cooking, and Gas Heat. Master suite offers large master bath. Large Bonus room on 1st level. Conveniently located, this home is 25 minutes into Washington DC with easy access to Route 267 Dulles toll Rd, Centreville Rd, and Sunrise Valley Rd. Stores and restaurants are less than 1 mile from home. Lots of History in this area offers the history buff plenty of areas close by to explore. Local parks and community centers offer year round neighborhood enjoyment. Close to Metro Silver Line!! . . Pets considered on a case by case basis.