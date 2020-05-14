13510 DAVINCI LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Light Filled End Unit Backing to the Trails & Nature! 3 Level Like New Townhome! 3 BR 2.5 BA New Gleaming Hardwood floors on main Level! Beautiful Open Kitchen with Granite and Deck! Cozy Gas Fireplace! Park 3 Cars right in front! 1 Car Garage PLUS Extra Long Driveway parking another 2 cars just in the driveway. This Amazing Community has tons of open green space to relax and enjoy nature and parks! Great location close to shopping, dining, less than 5 miles from Dulles Airport- minutes to Reston Town Center! 3 miles to future metro! Don't miss this One Located Near the Cul De Sac inside the neighborhood next to the park!