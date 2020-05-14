All apartments in McNair
13510 DAVINCI LANE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:37 PM

13510 DAVINCI LANE

13510 Davinci Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13510 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light Filled End Unit Backing to the Trails & Nature! 3 Level Like New Townhome! 3 BR 2.5 BA New Gleaming Hardwood floors on main Level! Beautiful Open Kitchen with Granite and Deck! Cozy Gas Fireplace! Park 3 Cars right in front! 1 Car Garage PLUS Extra Long Driveway parking another 2 cars just in the driveway. This Amazing Community has tons of open green space to relax and enjoy nature and parks! Great location close to shopping, dining, less than 5 miles from Dulles Airport- minutes to Reston Town Center! 3 miles to future metro! Don't miss this One Located Near the Cul De Sac inside the neighborhood next to the park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13510 DAVINCI LANE have any available units?
13510 DAVINCI LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13510 DAVINCI LANE have?
Some of 13510 DAVINCI LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13510 DAVINCI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13510 DAVINCI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13510 DAVINCI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13510 DAVINCI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13510 DAVINCI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13510 DAVINCI LANE offers parking.
Does 13510 DAVINCI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13510 DAVINCI LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13510 DAVINCI LANE have a pool?
No, 13510 DAVINCI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13510 DAVINCI LANE have accessible units?
No, 13510 DAVINCI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13510 DAVINCI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13510 DAVINCI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13510 DAVINCI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13510 DAVINCI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

