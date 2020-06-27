All apartments in McNair
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

13408 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE

13408 Burrough Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13408 Burrough Farm Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedrooms 2 Full & 2 Half Baths 1 Car Garage TH in sought after McNair Farms~Miller & Smith built Balmoral Model TH~Backs to Trees, Enjoy Your Afternoon Tea at the Beautiful & Peaceful Deck~Oak Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops~Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors on Living Level with Fireplace~Walkout Basement to Fenced Backyard~All amenities of McNair Farms~Steps away from Frying Pan Park~Walk to McNair Elementary School~Close to two Future Metro Stations~Minutes to Dulles Toll Road, Fairfax County Parkway, Route 28 & Dulles Airport~Move-in Ready~Available from August 15, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

