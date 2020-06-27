13408 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE

Amenities

Three Bedrooms 2 Full & 2 Half Baths 1 Car Garage TH in sought after McNair Farms~Miller & Smith built Balmoral Model TH~Backs to Trees, Enjoy Your Afternoon Tea at the Beautiful & Peaceful Deck~Oak Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops~Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors on Living Level with Fireplace~Walkout Basement to Fenced Backyard~All amenities of McNair Farms~Steps away from Frying Pan Park~Walk to McNair Elementary School~Close to two Future Metro Stations~Minutes to Dulles Toll Road, Fairfax County Parkway, Route 28 & Dulles Airport~Move-in Ready~Available from August 15, 2019.