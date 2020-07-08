All apartments in McNair
13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE

13396 Burrough Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13396 Burrough Farm Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Sun-filled Home on a private Court**Backs to Woods/Trail**Hardwood & Ceramic Titled flooring** Main level: Living & dining room combo* Impeccable Kitchen with ample of cabinets+ counter space and walk-in pantry*All updated appliances* Breakfast room and family room off kitchen**Sliding door leading to huge deck**Upper level offers Two Master suites with private bath and spacious closet**Lower Level: Recreation room with gas fireplace plus built-ins and rough-in for a bath that can be utilized for storage**New water heater**Serviced HVAC System**Minutes to Future Metro, Monroe Park & Ride, Route 28, Dulles toll Road, Fairfax County Parkway, Herndon, and Reston**Walk to Clock tower Shopping center! No Repair deductible*Pets case by case*Past Pictures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE have any available units?
13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE have?
Some of 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

