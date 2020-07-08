13396 BURROUGH FARM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking hot tub

Sun-filled Home on a private Court**Backs to Woods/Trail**Hardwood & Ceramic Titled flooring** Main level: Living & dining room combo* Impeccable Kitchen with ample of cabinets+ counter space and walk-in pantry*All updated appliances* Breakfast room and family room off kitchen**Sliding door leading to huge deck**Upper level offers Two Master suites with private bath and spacious closet**Lower Level: Recreation room with gas fireplace plus built-ins and rough-in for a bath that can be utilized for storage**New water heater**Serviced HVAC System**Minutes to Future Metro, Monroe Park & Ride, Route 28, Dulles toll Road, Fairfax County Parkway, Herndon, and Reston**Walk to Clock tower Shopping center! No Repair deductible*Pets case by case*Past Pictures