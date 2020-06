Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous, spacious and conveniently located just minutes from Herndon's Clock Tower shopping center, the toll road and soon, the Herndon Silver Line station. Steps from Arrowbrook Park - enjoy park amenities including soccer fields and play areas. Contemporary open living area includes gleaming hardwood floors, an oversized island and loads of natural light. Three spacious bedroom on the upper level with two bathrooms and laundry room. Long-term lease preferred. Sorry, no pets.