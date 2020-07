Amenities

BRAND NEW!!! Live in this newly constructed two level 3 bed rooms , two baths and one half bath with 1 car garage condo. Beautiful details through-out, hardwood flooring on main level, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter top.. You can be the first to live in this stylish home!!!!Very close to future Metro. close to Dulles toll road, walk-able to restaurant and stores.