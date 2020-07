Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New 3 BR 2 1/2 BA 2 LVL Town home at Metro park. Highly upgraded Kitchen with Quartz counter top, white cabinets, espresso floors, SS apps, Glass back splash, upg carpets ETC. Unlike all the other units this town home is freshly painted in designer colors, Top up and bottom down Blinds, Decorative curtains, kitchen island drop lights, Fan and light fixtures in every bed room. Small pets allowed.