Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

13155 SPRING MILL LANE

13155 Spring Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13155 Spring Mill Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Location, Location!!! Immaculately maintained spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full bath and 2 halfbath 3 levels Townhome. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors in main level and spacious open layout. Walkout basement with fenced backyard and deck with stairs. Visitor parking directly in front. of the home.Walking distance and easy access to multiple shops, restaurants and groceries. Access to public transit in front of the property. 1.0 mile to Monroe park and ride and Silver line train station. Excellent school pyramid and AAP schools.Owner pays HoA fees ($100/mo), tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13155 SPRING MILL LANE have any available units?
13155 SPRING MILL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13155 SPRING MILL LANE have?
Some of 13155 SPRING MILL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13155 SPRING MILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13155 SPRING MILL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13155 SPRING MILL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13155 SPRING MILL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13155 SPRING MILL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13155 SPRING MILL LANE offers parking.
Does 13155 SPRING MILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13155 SPRING MILL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13155 SPRING MILL LANE have a pool?
No, 13155 SPRING MILL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13155 SPRING MILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 13155 SPRING MILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13155 SPRING MILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13155 SPRING MILL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13155 SPRING MILL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13155 SPRING MILL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

