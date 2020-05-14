13155 SPRING MILL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Location, Location!!! Immaculately maintained spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full bath and 2 halfbath 3 levels Townhome. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors in main level and spacious open layout. Walkout basement with fenced backyard and deck with stairs. Visitor parking directly in front. of the home.Walking distance and easy access to multiple shops, restaurants and groceries. Access to public transit in front of the property. 1.0 mile to Monroe park and ride and Silver line train station. Excellent school pyramid and AAP schools.Owner pays HoA fees ($100/mo), tenant pays all utilities.