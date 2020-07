Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage

Due to covid restrictions you must watch video before showing. Available 9/1/20 OR SOONER on case by case basis. WOW! Amazing first level 1 bed 1 bath condo! Granite counters, bamboo flooring , washer dryer in unit, MASSIVE walk in closet! 1 garage parking spot, Great amenities that include 2 pools (steps away from one!)! Billiard room, party room, on site professional management! NO PETS! NO SMOKING! SHORT TERM CONSIDERED AT higher rent.