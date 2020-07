Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

12949 Centre Park Cir #305 Available 06/01/20 BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT HOME - THIS IS AN EXCELLENT APARTMENT HOME THAT WILL BE READY TO MOVE IN JUNE 1ST.



GATED COMMUNITY AND A COVERED GARAGE PARKING SPACE!!!



THIS HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS!!! KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM COMBO!!!



BEDROOM WALK-IN CLOSET!!!



LIGHT AND BRIGHT!!!



BRYSON AT WOODLAND PARK IS A GATED COMMUNITY MINUTES TO SHOPS, MAJOR ROADWAYS, RESTAURANTS, FUTURE SLIVER LINE METRO PARKING AND MORE!!!



THE ASSOCIATION GREAT AMENITIES LIKE GARAGE PARKING, CONCEIRGE, ON-SITE MANAGEMENT, POOL, GRILLS, PARTY ROOM, FITNESS ROOM, BUSINESS ROOM AND MORE!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED HOME!!!



(RLNE5771917)