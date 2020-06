Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill

Truly Amazing condo in a gated community featuring 2 large size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 9 ' ceilings, grande gas fire place and private balcony. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Awesome amenities include picnic area, grilling, play ground, gym, swimming pool, club house to name a few. Walking distance to metro and shopping ***Please note ALL carpet will be replaced***