JUST LISTED! Brick Townhouse! 3 BR/2.2BA on 3 finished levels. McLean High School Pyramid. Walk to McLean High School. Accepting a minimum of 6 months for leases. H/W's refinished on upper 2 levels. Large & modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 assigned parking space conveys. Short walk to downtown McLean. Close to Tysons Corner & McLean Metro. Plenty of guest parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET have any available units?
1556 WESTMORELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET have?
Some of 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1556 WESTMORELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.