1556 WESTMORELAND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel guest parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

JUST LISTED! Brick Townhouse! 3 BR/2.2BA on 3 finished levels. McLean High School Pyramid. Walk to McLean High School. Accepting a minimum of 6 months for leases. H/W's refinished on upper 2 levels. Large & modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 assigned parking space conveys. Short walk to downtown McLean. Close to Tysons Corner & McLean Metro. Plenty of guest parking.