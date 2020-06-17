All apartments in McLean
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:21 PM

1556 WESTMORELAND STREET

1556 Westmoreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1556 Westmoreland Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
JUST LISTED! Brick Townhouse! 3 BR/2.2BA on 3 finished levels. McLean High School Pyramid. Walk to McLean High School. Accepting a minimum of 6 months for leases. H/W's refinished on upper 2 levels. Large & modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 assigned parking space conveys. Short walk to downtown McLean. Close to Tysons Corner & McLean Metro. Plenty of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET have any available units?
1556 WESTMORELAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET have?
Some of 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1556 WESTMORELAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET offers parking.
Does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET have a pool?
No, 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1556 WESTMORELAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
