Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

5929 EVERGREEN TRAIL

5929 Evergreen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5929 Evergreen Trail, Mason Neck, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COME HOME TO NATURE AND SECLUSION - a block away from Gunston Cove/Potomac River - boat slip and dock access - larger yard (owner helps maintain), nice clean and neat 2 bedroom one bath with spacious kitchen, central air, washer and dryer, propane heat and cooking. Shed in back. Plenty of parking for your boat and trailer! This home may be a long drive (5 miles or so) from Rt 1 and Ft Belvoir but you will be living in a totally separate world than the rest of Fairfax County. County parkland nearby, rent a canoe or kayak and fish for bass and snakeheads. Camping areas as well. Gunston Manor is a unique oasis of rural style living minutes from the hustle and bustle of the Alexandria/Lorton section of Fairfax Co. Quick drive to Ft Belvoir, and not too far to commuter lots to Pentagon or downtown, or VRE station. Good shopping along Rt. 1. Ideal for someone who values their privacy. Professionally managed. Good credit/background required and no smoking in the home. One small pet considered with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

