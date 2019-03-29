5929 EVERGREEN TRAIL

Amenities

COME HOME TO NATURE AND SECLUSION - a block away from Gunston Cove/Potomac River - boat slip and dock access - larger yard (owner helps maintain), nice clean and neat 2 bedroom one bath with spacious kitchen, central air, washer and dryer, propane heat and cooking. Shed in back. Plenty of parking for your boat and trailer! This home may be a long drive (5 miles or so) from Rt 1 and Ft Belvoir but you will be living in a totally separate world than the rest of Fairfax County. County parkland nearby, rent a canoe or kayak and fish for bass and snakeheads. Camping areas as well. Gunston Manor is a unique oasis of rural style living minutes from the hustle and bustle of the Alexandria/Lorton section of Fairfax Co. Quick drive to Ft Belvoir, and not too far to commuter lots to Pentagon or downtown, or VRE station. Good shopping along Rt. 1. Ideal for someone who values their privacy. Professionally managed. Good credit/background required and no smoking in the home. One small pet considered with deposit.