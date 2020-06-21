All apartments in Marumsco
2103 YORK DRIVE
2103 YORK DRIVE

2103 York Drive · (571) 261-8800
Location

2103 York Drive, Marumsco, VA 22191
Marumsco Hills

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1859 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This stunning single family home, features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an extra kitchenette in the fully finished basement. The large fenced backyard holds a tiered deck perfect for entertaining, beautiful landscaping, a storage shed and detached garage. Close to schools, commuter routes, and Potomac Mills.Tenant is responsible for utilities, minor interior maintenance, filter program, and renter's insurance. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit and monthly rent (per pet). Filter replacement program $15/month. Minimum income $90k/year, no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Good credit needed.Home is professionally managed by Blackwell/Freedom Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

