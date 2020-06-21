2103 YORK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This stunning single family home, features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an extra kitchenette in the fully finished basement. The large fenced backyard holds a tiered deck perfect for entertaining, beautiful landscaping, a storage shed and detached garage. Close to schools, commuter routes, and Potomac Mills.Tenant is responsible for utilities, minor interior maintenance, filter program, and renter's insurance. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit and monthly rent (per pet). Filter replacement program $15/month. Minimum income $90k/year, no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Good credit needed.Home is professionally managed by Blackwell/Freedom Property Management