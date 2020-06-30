All apartments in Marumsco
2101 Old Landing Way #17-1

2101 Old Landing Way · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Old Landing Way, Marumsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Freshly updated single level condo with brand new kitchen! - This conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath condo sports a brand new kitchen with new appliances! Great community with pool and easy access to major throughfares. Water is included in the rent!

(RLNE5483084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have any available units?
2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 offer parking?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 has a pool.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have accessible units?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not have units with air conditioning.

