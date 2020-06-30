2101 Old Landing Way, Marumsco, VA 22191 Rippon Landing
Freshly updated single level condo with brand new kitchen! - This conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath condo sports a brand new kitchen with new appliances! Great community with pool and easy access to major throughfares. Water is included in the rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have any available units?
2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
Is 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 offer parking?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 has a pool.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have accessible units?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Old Landing Way #17-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
