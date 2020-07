15677 AVOCET LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous brick garage townhome a block from the VRE station in Rippon Landing (Woodbridge). 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Fenced-in back yard. Gas fireplace in family room. Sunlit foyer w/vaulted ceiling. Upgraded cherry cabinets + hardwood flooring in kitchen area. Master bedroom w/cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet + luxury bath.ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.