15419 DUCKLING PLACE

Amenities
You'll be hard pressed to find a rental of this quality anywhere in Woodbridge! High end finishes on a HALF ACRE FENCED LOT. most popular floorplan in the neighborhood. Extremely WELL CARED FOR with STAINLESS STEEL appliances and luxurious GRANITE COUNTERS. Completely REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM - gleaming HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT. Laundry room on main level - Finished WALK-OUT BASEMENT to enjoy the BEAUTIFUL and peaceful outdoor spaces. Easy access to I-95, Wegmans, Apple Store, Starbucks and other shopping and restaurants. Move fat because this one won't last.