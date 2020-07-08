15419 DUCKLING PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

You'll be hard pressed to find a rental of this quality anywhere in Woodbridge! High end finishes on a HALF ACRE FENCED LOT. most popular floorplan in the neighborhood. Extremely WELL CARED FOR with STAINLESS STEEL appliances and luxurious GRANITE COUNTERS. Completely REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM - gleaming HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT. Laundry room on main level - Finished WALK-OUT BASEMENT to enjoy the BEAUTIFUL and peaceful outdoor spaces. Easy access to I-95, Wegmans, Apple Store, Starbucks and other shopping and restaurants. Move fat because this one won't last.