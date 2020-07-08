All apartments in Marumsco
15419 DUCKLING PLACE

15419 Duckling Place · No Longer Available
Location

15419 Duckling Place, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
You'll be hard pressed to find a rental of this quality anywhere in Woodbridge! High end finishes on a HALF ACRE FENCED LOT. most popular floorplan in the neighborhood. Extremely WELL CARED FOR with STAINLESS STEEL appliances and luxurious GRANITE COUNTERS. Completely REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM - gleaming HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT. Laundry room on main level - Finished WALK-OUT BASEMENT to enjoy the BEAUTIFUL and peaceful outdoor spaces. Easy access to I-95, Wegmans, Apple Store, Starbucks and other shopping and restaurants. Move fat because this one won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15419 DUCKLING PLACE have any available units?
15419 DUCKLING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 15419 DUCKLING PLACE have?
Some of 15419 DUCKLING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15419 DUCKLING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15419 DUCKLING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15419 DUCKLING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15419 DUCKLING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 15419 DUCKLING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15419 DUCKLING PLACE offers parking.
Does 15419 DUCKLING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15419 DUCKLING PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15419 DUCKLING PLACE have a pool?
No, 15419 DUCKLING PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15419 DUCKLING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15419 DUCKLING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15419 DUCKLING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15419 DUCKLING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15419 DUCKLING PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15419 DUCKLING PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

