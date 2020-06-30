14919 ENTERPRISE LANE

Amenities

Come see this amazing three level townhouse in the rising part of Woodbridge..!! This beautiful property comes with three bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom with a must see master bathroom. The kitchen and dining room to this property are up to date and are must see! It also comes with a fully fenced backyard, fully finished basement with full bathroom and a cozy living area for the family. Its conveniently located close to 95, minutes from Potomac Town Center, and Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus. Call us today!