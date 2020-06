Amenities

Spacious end-unit townhouse with 3 levels. 3 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on upper level, 2 rooms and a 1 full bath on the lower level. 2 reserved parking spaces directly in front of the townhouse + 1 visitor pass. Fully fenced back yard and patio. Hardwood floors and abundant natural light in the living room / dining room. Freshly painted deck off the kitchen with walk-down stairs to back yard space. New dryer and hot water heater! Available immediately.