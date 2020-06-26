14400 ORANGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage volleyball court

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 8/1/2019 * Absolutely Super First Time Rental * 2,400+ Sq.Ft. Finished on 2 Levels * Perfectly Located On A Sunny 1 Acre Lot Just Minutes To I95, Rte 1, Potomac Mills Mall, Wegmans, And Many Other Shopping And Dining Options * Detached Garage And Utility Shed Provide Plenty Of Storage Room * Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout The Main Level * Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances * Updated Cabinets * Ceramic Tile Flooring & Granite Countertops * Sunlit Living Room And Separate Dining Room * Master Bedroom With Full Bath * Finished Lower Level Features Large Cozy Family Room With Wood Burning Brick Hearth Fireplace And Wood Burning Insert * Large 4th Bedroom * Full Bath * Storage And Laundry Room With Walk Out To Back Yard * Large Deck Overlooks Huge Wooded And Fenced Backyard That Extends Beyond The Original 1/4 Acre Lot * Separate Concrete Patio * Nice Big Storage Shed * Fire Pit Area And Room To Play Volleyball Or Badminton For Summer Barbecue Parties * Perfect Home For Military Families * 15 Miles North To Ft. Belvoir Army Base And 10 Miles South To Quantico Marine Base * This One Won't Last Long!