Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:46 AM

14400 ORANGE COURT

14400 Orange Court · No Longer Available
Location

14400 Orange Court, Marumsco, VA 22191
Marumsco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 8/1/2019 * Absolutely Super First Time Rental * 2,400+ Sq.Ft. Finished on 2 Levels * Perfectly Located On A Sunny 1 Acre Lot Just Minutes To I95, Rte 1, Potomac Mills Mall, Wegmans, And Many Other Shopping And Dining Options * Detached Garage And Utility Shed Provide Plenty Of Storage Room * Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout The Main Level * Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances * Updated Cabinets * Ceramic Tile Flooring & Granite Countertops * Sunlit Living Room And Separate Dining Room * Master Bedroom With Full Bath * Finished Lower Level Features Large Cozy Family Room With Wood Burning Brick Hearth Fireplace And Wood Burning Insert * Large 4th Bedroom * Full Bath * Storage And Laundry Room With Walk Out To Back Yard * Large Deck Overlooks Huge Wooded And Fenced Backyard That Extends Beyond The Original 1/4 Acre Lot * Separate Concrete Patio * Nice Big Storage Shed * Fire Pit Area And Room To Play Volleyball Or Badminton For Summer Barbecue Parties * Perfect Home For Military Families * 15 Miles North To Ft. Belvoir Army Base And 10 Miles South To Quantico Marine Base * This One Won't Last Long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14400 ORANGE COURT have any available units?
14400 ORANGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 14400 ORANGE COURT have?
Some of 14400 ORANGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14400 ORANGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14400 ORANGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14400 ORANGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14400 ORANGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 14400 ORANGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14400 ORANGE COURT offers parking.
Does 14400 ORANGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14400 ORANGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14400 ORANGE COURT have a pool?
No, 14400 ORANGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14400 ORANGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 14400 ORANGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14400 ORANGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14400 ORANGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14400 ORANGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14400 ORANGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
