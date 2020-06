Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well kept home. Two level rambler with flat and open 1/3 acre private flat back yard lot.Four BR, 2 full baths, updated roof, paint, kitchen with stainless,hardwood floors on main level and BAMBOO FLOORING on lower level. French doors to deck and patio. Two Story, 2300+ sq.ft.Two cars garage/barn that is detached with upstair office. Must see to appreciate. Please SHOW.