Last updated April 13 2019 at 5:54 PM

1102 Mapleton St

1102 Mapleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Mapleton Street, Marumsco, VA 22191

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renter's Warehouse DC and Kate Moore proudly present this Gorgeous single family home features with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy waking up for the amazing view only a couple of steps away with a private deck. Brand new carpet in bedrooms, Master has its own remodeled full bath with standing shower. Updated kitchen, spacious open floor plan, hardwood floor throughout, with a large family room extension with brand new tiling at fantastic location of Sandy community beach park with boat ramp. Sorry, no pets. Security deposit is equal to one month rent, application fee is $45/adult. For more information or schedule showing, please contact Kate at 703.565.7959

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Mapleton St have any available units?
1102 Mapleton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marumsco, VA.
What amenities does 1102 Mapleton St have?
Some of 1102 Mapleton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Mapleton St currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Mapleton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Mapleton St pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Mapleton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marumsco.
Does 1102 Mapleton St offer parking?
No, 1102 Mapleton St does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Mapleton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Mapleton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Mapleton St have a pool?
No, 1102 Mapleton St does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Mapleton St have accessible units?
No, 1102 Mapleton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Mapleton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Mapleton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Mapleton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 Mapleton St does not have units with air conditioning.
