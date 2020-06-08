All apartments in Mantua
Find more places like 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mantua, VA
/
9128 GLENBROOK ROAD
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

9128 GLENBROOK ROAD

9128 Glenbrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9128 Glenbrook Road, Mantua, VA 22031
Mantua

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
guest suite
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
guest suite
tennis court
Rarely available fabulous home in the friendly Mantua community. Spacious floor plan with wonderful kitchen, including an island and tons of storage. Beautiful hardwoods on upper level. Family room, office nook and Au pair/In law/Guest suite on lower level. Two fireplaces. Immaculately maintained by professional property manager. Right at school bus stop. The community pool/tennis/clubhouse are at the heart of the neighborhood in the summer. Active neighborhood Facebook Group with over 1000 members and active Citizens Association. Great location just outside Beltway and minutes to the Orange line, Mosaic town center and INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD have any available units?
9128 GLENBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mantua, VA.
What amenities does 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9128 GLENBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mantua.
Does 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD has a pool.
Does 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9128 GLENBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VA
Franklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University