9128 GLENBROOK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan guest suite tennis court

Rarely available fabulous home in the friendly Mantua community. Spacious floor plan with wonderful kitchen, including an island and tons of storage. Beautiful hardwoods on upper level. Family room, office nook and Au pair/In law/Guest suite on lower level. Two fireplaces. Immaculately maintained by professional property manager. Right at school bus stop. The community pool/tennis/clubhouse are at the heart of the neighborhood in the summer. Active neighborhood Facebook Group with over 1000 members and active Citizens Association. Great location just outside Beltway and minutes to the Orange line, Mosaic town center and INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Won't last.