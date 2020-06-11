All apartments in Mantua
9001 SOUTHWICK STREET
9001 SOUTHWICK STREET

9001 Southwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

9001 Southwick Street, Mantua, VA 22031
Mantua

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Super clean and ready for your move-in! Freshly painted with the hardwood floors scheduled to be refinished for new tenant, this beautiful Mantua home is available end of June for a min of 12 and max of 24 month. State-of-the-art open kitchen with gas cooking and high-end appliances, granite countertops and cherry cabinets. It provides convenient access to the backyard and beautiful private patio for convenient outdoor entertainment. Basement was remodeled recently to include additional 2 bedrooms for a total of 5 bedrooms (3 bedrooms are conveniently located on main level) in this expansive rancher. Plus rec area downstairs for everyone to enjoy! Located in fantastic Mantua community with close proximity to all the major commuter routes (I-495, Rt66, 5 min to Vienna metro) and award-winning schools: Mantua Elementary, Frost Middle, WTWoodson High. Only 2 blocks from Mantua Elementary! This home will not disappoint! Pets/dogs are on case-by-case with additional security deposit. Mantua pool membership is available for additional cost. Thank you for considering!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET have any available units?
9001 SOUTHWICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mantua, VA.
What amenities does 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET have?
Some of 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9001 SOUTHWICK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET offer parking?
No, 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET has a pool.
Does 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9001 SOUTHWICK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
