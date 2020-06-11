9001 SOUTHWICK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Super clean and ready for your move-in! Freshly painted with the hardwood floors scheduled to be refinished for new tenant, this beautiful Mantua home is available end of June for a min of 12 and max of 24 month. State-of-the-art open kitchen with gas cooking and high-end appliances, granite countertops and cherry cabinets. It provides convenient access to the backyard and beautiful private patio for convenient outdoor entertainment. Basement was remodeled recently to include additional 2 bedrooms for a total of 5 bedrooms (3 bedrooms are conveniently located on main level) in this expansive rancher. Plus rec area downstairs for everyone to enjoy! Located in fantastic Mantua community with close proximity to all the major commuter routes (I-495, Rt66, 5 min to Vienna metro) and award-winning schools: Mantua Elementary, Frost Middle, WTWoodson High. Only 2 blocks from Mantua Elementary! This home will not disappoint! Pets/dogs are on case-by-case with additional security deposit. Mantua pool membership is available for additional cost. Thank you for considering!