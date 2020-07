Amenities

Location!!!!Beautiful Condo Fairfax - Lots of natural light, fresh paint, very well maintain, new laminate kitchen counter tops, new kitchen cabinets, ss appl, walk in pantry. Count all the closets in spacious condo w/ 2 BD 2BTH - plus bonus room for bedroom/office or den. Everything is is in great condition. Wlk to Movies, gym, shopping, Metro Bus, schools.3 mi to metro- close to George Mason university**1 assigned parking + 2 guest parking spots. Hurry won't last!!