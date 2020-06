Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Well maintained split-foyer with gleaming hardwood flooring on main level in the heart of sought-after MANTUA in the Mantua/Frost/Woodson School District. Screened porch off kitchen leading to very private brick patio. Three bedrooms with hardwood flooring on main level. Walk to Mantua Pool & Tennis Club, Little League Base Ball Park, Que bus to metro.