/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
169 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, VA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Manchester
46 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Jahnke
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$898
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
939 sqft
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2650 Wayside Dr
2650 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA 2650 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -new wall to wall carpet -off street parking -living room -eat in kitchen -appliances
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Brighton Green
1 Unit Available
8802 Brucewood Drive
8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1043 sqft
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
20 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1099 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1056 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Huguenot
13 Units Available
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1021 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Scott's Addition
17 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1156 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated March 17 at 10:21pm
$
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Sauer's Gardens
2 Units Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mary Munford
10 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated March 17 at 10:23pm
The Museum District
Contact for Availability
Kensington Court
2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1920s Renaissance-style apartment complex on Kensington Ave, conveniently close to I-161 and Monument Avenue. Hardwood floors and AC in units, plus community gym, courtyard and clubhouse. Walking distance to local school and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:53am
Swansboro West
Contact for Availability
Forest Square Apartments
3202 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$749
715 sqft
Our Mission is Simple: To Provide a good value in an apartment we’d live in too. Eight minutes to downtown, near Forest Hill Park and Cross Roads Coffee.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Piney Knolls
Contact for Availability
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10701 Blossomwood Rd.
10701 Blossomwood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
10701 Blossomwood Rd. Available 07/01/20 Rancher on a private driveway - Cottage style rancher Large yard Private driveway Living room Eat-in kitchen Utility room Replacement windows New water heater Convenient to Rt. 288 (RLNE5851840)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VA