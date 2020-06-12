/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
82 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Manchester, VA
Manchester
45 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
939 sqft
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Brighton Green
1 Unit Available
8802 Brucewood Drive
8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1043 sqft
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1056 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Huguenot
13 Units Available
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
20 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1122 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
15 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1021 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Scott's Addition
16 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1156 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
Sauer's Gardens
2 Units Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
The Fan
1 Unit Available
2620 Stuart Ave. #2B
2620 Stuart Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2620 Stuart Ave. #2B Available 07/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA Two Bedroom in Mulberry Place. Available July 1st. - Spectacular condo located in Mulberry Place at corner of Stuart and Mulberry.
1 Unit Available
12318 Darien Circle
12318 Darien Circle, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
12318 Darien Circle Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Midlothian - 12318 Darien Circle is a beautiful two-story townhome located in the heart of Chesterfield County. This 1068 square foot home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
Swansboro
1 Unit Available
3052 Lawson St
3052 Lawson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Nice 2 bed, 2bath home with fresh paint a new flooring throughout. Windows, siding, insulation, wiring and HVAC systems updated in 2015. Large yard and convenient location. Near 360 (Hull Street) and Midlothian Turnpike. Application Fee: $50.
Old Town Manchester
16 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
882 sqft
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Old Town Manchester
36 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Carver
36 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Monroe Ward
57 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Town Manchester
55 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
