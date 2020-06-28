9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel

Amazing restored beauty just half a mile from the VRE! Fantastic opportunity to rent this fully remodeled spacious home in the heart of Manassas City. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and new cabinets and countertops. Large bedrooms - both second level master and 2nd bedroom have en suite baths. Upper level has two bedrooms/1 bath. Paint touchups will be complete and lawn maintenance addressed prior to lease start date.