9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE

9502 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9502 Fairview Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Amazing restored beauty just half a mile from the VRE! Fantastic opportunity to rent this fully remodeled spacious home in the heart of Manassas City. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and new cabinets and countertops. Large bedrooms - both second level master and 2nd bedroom have en suite baths. Upper level has two bedrooms/1 bath. Paint touchups will be complete and lawn maintenance addressed prior to lease start date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9502 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
