/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
89 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manassas Park, VA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Bloom Crossing
21 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1020 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bloom Crossing
27 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Manassas Park
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1268 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7497 PRINCESS CAROL COURT
7497 Princess Carol Court, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
792 sqft
Enjoy this top floor condo that is available now. Carpet and vinyl in the kitchen. Unit backs to wooded lot. Laundry room is on site of this community, but not in the individual unit.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE
9576 Jayhawk Terrace, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7422 BOUNDARY AVENUE
7422 Boundary Avenue, Yorkshire, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
700 sqft
RIGHT HALF of the duplex is approximately 700 sq.ft. ONLY right side is for rent. Freshly painted interior, fenced yard both front and back, great driveway can hold several cars. No smoking. No pets. Appointment required with current tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Manassas Park
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
72 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
21 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
16 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
70 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
28 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
30 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1079 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
65 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1024 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
52 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1108 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Similar Pages
Manassas Park 1 BedroomsManassas Park 2 BedroomsManassas Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManassas Park 3 BedroomsManassas Park Accessible ApartmentsManassas Park Apartments with Balcony
Manassas Park Apartments with GarageManassas Park Apartments with GymManassas Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManassas Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManassas Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA