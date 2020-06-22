All apartments in Manassas Park
9828 PICKENS PLACE
9828 PICKENS PLACE

9828 Pickens Place · No Longer Available
Location

9828 Pickens Place, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautifully well-maintained end unit 2 level condo/TH. Open floor plan on main level with granite counter tops and new appliances in kitchen. Half-bath on main level. 2nd level has 2 bright sun-filled bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. BOTH bedroom has access to balcony. Laundry on upper level. Attached garage and right next to visitor parking for ample parking. Less than 1 mile to Manassas Park VRE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 PICKENS PLACE have any available units?
9828 PICKENS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9828 PICKENS PLACE have?
Some of 9828 PICKENS PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9828 PICKENS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9828 PICKENS PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 PICKENS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9828 PICKENS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 9828 PICKENS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9828 PICKENS PLACE does offer parking.
Does 9828 PICKENS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9828 PICKENS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 PICKENS PLACE have a pool?
No, 9828 PICKENS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9828 PICKENS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9828 PICKENS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 PICKENS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9828 PICKENS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9828 PICKENS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9828 PICKENS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
