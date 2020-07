Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE. 2 CAR GARAGE, DECK AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MUST SEE BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE! Easy walk to VRE!! 3 BRs/3.5 Baths, Garage, Light-Filled Home with HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. GAS Range, Garage plus driveway. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and huge master bath. Walk out to the backyard with deck, fireplace in basement and full bathroom.