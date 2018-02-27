9713 Handerson Pl # 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxurious 2 Bedroom Condo - Large & light-filled corner condo with secured elevator access. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, table space & stainless appliances opens to dining room. Spacious family room with plush carpet and neutral paint has slider that opens to the large balcony. Master suite includes 3 large closets and luxurious bathroom with separate soaking tub, dual vanities and shower stall. Sizeable second bedroom has it's own bathroom and large closet. Full size washer & dryer in their own room. Short walk to community pool & VRE train.



Secure Community with access gate and electronic access to main building. Included in rent is Water, Sewer, Trash, Pool, Club House, and Parking. 1 reserved parking spot and two additional tags. Tenant is responsible for utilities, renter's insurance, minor interior maintenance and move-in fee. Walking distance to Manassas Park VRE, and convenient to commuter routes; Rt. 28 and Prince William Parkway.



Tenant is responsible for utilities (gas & electricity), minor interior maintenance and renter's insurance, filter program ($15/mo). Small pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit $500/pet and monthly rent of $25/pet.



Minimum income qualifications $67k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. *Photos taken prior to current tenants*. Tenant pays move-in fee to condo association. $250 refundable deposit, $100 non refundable deposit, potential pet fee.**



Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management and offered for rent by Tiffany Izenour with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA.



(RLNE4103169)