Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

9713 Handerson Pl # 207

9713 Handerson Place · No Longer Available
Location

9713 Handerson Place, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious 2 Bedroom Condo - Large & light-filled corner condo with secured elevator access. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, table space & stainless appliances opens to dining room. Spacious family room with plush carpet and neutral paint has slider that opens to the large balcony. Master suite includes 3 large closets and luxurious bathroom with separate soaking tub, dual vanities and shower stall. Sizeable second bedroom has it's own bathroom and large closet. Full size washer & dryer in their own room. Short walk to community pool & VRE train.

Secure Community with access gate and electronic access to main building. Included in rent is Water, Sewer, Trash, Pool, Club House, and Parking. 1 reserved parking spot and two additional tags. Tenant is responsible for utilities, renter's insurance, minor interior maintenance and move-in fee. Walking distance to Manassas Park VRE, and convenient to commuter routes; Rt. 28 and Prince William Parkway.

Tenant is responsible for utilities (gas & electricity), minor interior maintenance and renter's insurance, filter program ($15/mo). Small pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional security deposit $500/pet and monthly rent of $25/pet.

Minimum income qualifications $67k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. *Photos taken prior to current tenants*. Tenant pays move-in fee to condo association. $250 refundable deposit, $100 non refundable deposit, potential pet fee.**

Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management and offered for rent by Tiffany Izenour with Homestead Realty, Gainesville VA.

(RLNE4103169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 have any available units?
9713 Handerson Pl # 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 have?
Some of 9713 Handerson Pl # 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 currently offering any rent specials?
9713 Handerson Pl # 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 is pet friendly.
Does 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 offer parking?
Yes, 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 offers parking.
Does 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 have a pool?
Yes, 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 has a pool.
Does 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 have accessible units?
No, 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9713 Handerson Pl # 207 does not have units with air conditioning.
