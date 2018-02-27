All apartments in Manassas Park
Find more places like 9710 HANDERSON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas Park, VA
/
9710 HANDERSON PLACE
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:45 PM

9710 HANDERSON PLACE

9710 Handerson Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas Park
See all
Bloom Crossing
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9710 Handerson Place, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Wonderful 1st floor condo with 2 big bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great location for easy commuting. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, an eat in area, and pantry. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and an ensuite with a soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, and dbl vanity. The split bedroom design has the 2nd bedroom located at the opposite end of the condo for maximum privacy. Nice big living room with loads of natural light. Separate laundry room area with your own private full size washer/dryer. Walk to the VRE. 2 parking spots, 1 assigned and 1 permit. Owner pays condo fee that includes water, sewer, trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 HANDERSON PLACE have any available units?
9710 HANDERSON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9710 HANDERSON PLACE have?
Some of 9710 HANDERSON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9710 HANDERSON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9710 HANDERSON PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 HANDERSON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9710 HANDERSON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 9710 HANDERSON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9710 HANDERSON PLACE does offer parking.
Does 9710 HANDERSON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9710 HANDERSON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 HANDERSON PLACE have a pool?
No, 9710 HANDERSON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9710 HANDERSON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9710 HANDERSON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 HANDERSON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9710 HANDERSON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9710 HANDERSON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9710 HANDERSON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle
Manassas Park, VA 20111
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive
Manassas Park, VA 20111
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr
Manassas Park, VA 20111

Similar Pages

Manassas Park 1 BedroomsManassas Park 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManassas Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Manassas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
Groveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Mary Washington
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America