9710 HANDERSON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Wonderful 1st floor condo with 2 big bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great location for easy commuting. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, an eat in area, and pantry. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and an ensuite with a soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, and dbl vanity. The split bedroom design has the 2nd bedroom located at the opposite end of the condo for maximum privacy. Nice big living room with loads of natural light. Separate laundry room area with your own private full size washer/dryer. Walk to the VRE. 2 parking spots, 1 assigned and 1 permit. Owner pays condo fee that includes water, sewer, trash.