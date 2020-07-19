All apartments in Manassas Park
Find more places like 9562 WALKER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas Park, VA
/
9562 WALKER WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9562 WALKER WAY

9562 Walker Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas Park
See all
Bloom Crossing
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9562 Walker Way, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 BR, 2.5BA, 1 Car Garage Condo Townhouse. Multi-level open floor plan, plus garage level, with approximate ~1700 sf. Newly upgraded with 100% brand new hardwood floor and wood stairs. Freshly painted walls. End-unit with extra windows and natural lights. Gourmet kitchen with plenty cabinets. Split level of family room for entertainment with large arch windows. French door in kitchen and family RM, +1st balcony, making up a spacious main level. Full size washer/dryer in unit at main level. Upper level features a luxury master BM w full bath, and walk-in closet, access to 2nd balcony. Two more BRs to host kids/guests or as home offices, with a full bath. One car garage with driveway to host multiple vehicles. Extra storage RM. Community swimming pool and walk trails. Close to major shops, walk to VRE station, short distance to Dulles Airport. Excellent schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9562 WALKER WAY have any available units?
9562 WALKER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9562 WALKER WAY have?
Some of 9562 WALKER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9562 WALKER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9562 WALKER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9562 WALKER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9562 WALKER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 9562 WALKER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9562 WALKER WAY offers parking.
Does 9562 WALKER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9562 WALKER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9562 WALKER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9562 WALKER WAY has a pool.
Does 9562 WALKER WAY have accessible units?
No, 9562 WALKER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9562 WALKER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9562 WALKER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9562 WALKER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9562 WALKER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive
Manassas Park, VA 20111
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle
Manassas Park, VA 20111
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr
Manassas Park, VA 20111

Similar Pages

Manassas Park 1 BedroomsManassas Park 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManassas Park Apartments with Parking
Manassas Park Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MD
Vienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VABailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VATriangle, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia