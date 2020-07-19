9562 WALKER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 3 BR, 2.5BA, 1 Car Garage Condo Townhouse. Multi-level open floor plan, plus garage level, with approximate ~1700 sf. Newly upgraded with 100% brand new hardwood floor and wood stairs. Freshly painted walls. End-unit with extra windows and natural lights. Gourmet kitchen with plenty cabinets. Split level of family room for entertainment with large arch windows. French door in kitchen and family RM, +1st balcony, making up a spacious main level. Full size washer/dryer in unit at main level. Upper level features a luxury master BM w full bath, and walk-in closet, access to 2nd balcony. Two more BRs to host kids/guests or as home offices, with a full bath. One car garage with driveway to host multiple vehicles. Extra storage RM. Community swimming pool and walk trails. Close to major shops, walk to VRE station, short distance to Dulles Airport. Excellent schools!