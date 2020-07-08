All apartments in Manassas Park
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

9522 Walker Way

9522 Walker Way · No Longer Available
Location

9522 Walker Way, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 story Condo in Manassas - Attractive Four Story Condo with attached one car garage. Tons of Beautiful upgrades within this home to include Granite Counter Tops, Custom Shelving in Walk-in Closet, Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bathroom, Freshly painted, A Must See!! Available for June 8th Move-In. Conveniently located to restaurants and stores. Pets on Case by Case Basis with $300 non-refundable pet deposit for first pet, and $150 non-refundable pet deposit for additional pets subject to Owner Approval. No Smoking/Vaping. All Applications to be filled out on www.realestateownershipservices.com All applicants residing within the home over the age of 18 must apply with a $35.00 application fee per Applicant.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4870173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

