9522 Walker Way

Beautiful 3 story Condo in Manassas - Attractive Four Story Condo with attached one car garage. Tons of Beautiful upgrades within this home to include Granite Counter Tops, Custom Shelving in Walk-in Closet, Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bathroom, Freshly painted, A Must See!! Available for June 8th Move-In. Conveniently located to restaurants and stores. Pets on Case by Case Basis with $300 non-refundable pet deposit for first pet, and $150 non-refundable pet deposit for additional pets subject to Owner Approval. No Smoking/Vaping. All Applications to be filled out on www.realestateownershipservices.com All applicants residing within the home over the age of 18 must apply with a $35.00 application fee per Applicant.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4870173)