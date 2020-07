Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Super clean garage townhome**Two story foyer, open floor plan with extended bump-outs on all three levels**Vaulted master bedroom**Sitting room in master bedroom**Living room AND separate family room!**Deck off of family room**Wood floors**Extended space in basement for relaxing and entertaining**Wet bar in basement**Minutes to VRE, close to Rt 28 commuter access. No Pets