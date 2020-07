9319 HEDGEFORD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW*CHARMING 3 BEDROOM/3.5 BATHROOM HOME*MAIN LEVEL OFFERS SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CROWN MOLDING, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TABLE SPACE, BREAKFAST BAR & POWDER ROOM*UPPER LEVEL BOASTS MASTER BEDROOM WITH CEILING FAN WITH LIGHT, WALK-IN-CLOSET & ATTACHED, PRIVATE, FULL BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINK VANITY, 2 ADDITIONAL UPPER LEVEL GUEST BEDROOMS, FULL HALL BATHROOM WITH SHOWER/TUB COMBO & LAUNDRY*UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH WALK-OUT ACCESS TO REAR, WINDOWS & FULL BATHROOM*ULTRA-CONVENIENT LOCATION TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, COMMUTER ROUTES & MORE! NEW CARPET, PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR IN 2015 NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!