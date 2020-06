Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**GORGEOUS** rental in Belmont Station! This brick front 3 bedroom townhouse has one garage & 3 finished levels! Hardwood flooring in the Dining & Living Rooms along w/ newer carpet! Newer stainless kitchen appliances, refinished bathrooms. Fenced in yard with great patio! Pets case by case. No smokers please. Close to the VRE, great shops and location!