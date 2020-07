Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful luxury one car garage TH with 3 levels extension. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. 9 feet ceiling on all levels. Gourmet Kitchen with C-island, quality cabinets, SS appliances, double oven and granite counter top. Gleaming Wood floor in Kitchen & DR. Luxury master bath. Walk in closets. Washer/dryer installed. New deck on the back. Fenced yard. Close to VRE station & shopping. Please call 571-293-6688 for more information and appointment. Available January 10th. Pet case by case.