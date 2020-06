Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two level townhouse with 3 bedroom sand 1 full bath, plus one half bath. Nice kitchen island with electric stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Full-sized washer and dryer in utility room just off the kitchen. Common area out front and spacious deck out back. 2 Car Garage has plenty of storage and cabinets. Ready for immediate occupancy. Close to VRE - Manassas Park Station, shopping, restaurants, and activities. Call today for more information!