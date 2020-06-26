All apartments in Manassas Park
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

339 Moseby court

339 Moseby Court · No Longer Available
Location

339 Moseby Court, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Available 06/01/20 3 Bed, 3 Bath, End unit Townhome, Close to VRE - Property Id: 2630

Beautifully maintained end unit townhome. Recently added granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Real wood floor through out this home. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a main level dining room and living room. Basement is very spacious and includes a finished bathroom and newer washer and dryer for your convenience. The monthly water is included in the price and no outside maintenance required. Extra storage under the deck as well as the 2 best parking spots and very convenient visitor parking. Home is very well maintained.

HOA is included in rental amount. Includes trash and recycling, outside maintenance, water, common area lawn care, and snow removal. Separately the HOA is $335 dollars monthly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2630
Property Id 2630

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Moseby court have any available units?
339 Moseby court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 339 Moseby court have?
Some of 339 Moseby court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Moseby court currently offering any rent specials?
339 Moseby court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Moseby court pet-friendly?
No, 339 Moseby court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas Park.
Does 339 Moseby court offer parking?
Yes, 339 Moseby court offers parking.
Does 339 Moseby court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 Moseby court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Moseby court have a pool?
No, 339 Moseby court does not have a pool.
Does 339 Moseby court have accessible units?
No, 339 Moseby court does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Moseby court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Moseby court has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Moseby court have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Moseby court does not have units with air conditioning.

