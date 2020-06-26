339 Moseby court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Available 06/01/20 3 Bed, 3 Bath, End unit Townhome, Close to VRE - Property Id: 2630



Beautifully maintained end unit townhome. Recently added granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Real wood floor through out this home. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a main level dining room and living room. Basement is very spacious and includes a finished bathroom and newer washer and dryer for your convenience. The monthly water is included in the price and no outside maintenance required. Extra storage under the deck as well as the 2 best parking spots and very convenient visitor parking. Home is very well maintained.



HOA is included in rental amount. Includes trash and recycling, outside maintenance, water, common area lawn care, and snow removal. Separately the HOA is $335 dollars monthly.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2630

Property Id 2630



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5730800)