339 Moseby court

Available 06/01/20 3 Bed, 3 Bath, End unit Townhome, Close to VRE - Property Id: 2630
Beautifully maintained end unit townhome. Recently added granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Real wood floor through out this home. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a main level dining room and living room. Basement is very spacious and includes a finished bathroom and newer washer and dryer for your convenience. The monthly water is included in the price and no outside maintenance required. Extra storage under the deck as well as the 2 best parking spots and very convenient visitor parking. Home is very well maintained.
HOA is included in rental amount. Includes trash and recycling, outside maintenance, water, common area lawn care, and snow removal. Separately the HOA is $335 dollars monthly.
No Pets Allowed
