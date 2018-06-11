235 Capstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

This beautiful town home has hardwood floors throughout the main level. In the kitchen there are granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, and a master bedroom suite with large walk in closet and private full bathroom. Included also is a bonus room!!

Other features include a covered back patio.

The Cornerstone community offers a pool, walking trails, park/playground areas, local restaurants, and it is a convenient location to all things Lynchburg.



Elementary School: Heritage Elementary

Middle School: Sandusky Middle

High School: Heritage High



*Pictures are representative and may not be actual



*One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 15.00 for approved pets.



All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed -

We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law