Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

235 Capstone Drive

235 Capstone Drive · (434) 316-8502
Location

235 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Cornerstone

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This beautiful town home has hardwood floors throughout the main level. In the kitchen there are granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.
Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, and a master bedroom suite with large walk in closet and private full bathroom. Included also is a bonus room!!
Other features include a covered back patio.
The Cornerstone community offers a pool, walking trails, park/playground areas, local restaurants, and it is a convenient location to all things Lynchburg.

Elementary School: Heritage Elementary
Middle School: Sandusky Middle
High School: Heritage High

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual

*One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 15.00 for approved pets.

All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed -
We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Capstone Drive have any available units?
235 Capstone Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Capstone Drive have?
Some of 235 Capstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Capstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Capstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Capstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 235 Capstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 235 Capstone Drive offer parking?
No, 235 Capstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 235 Capstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Capstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Capstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 235 Capstone Drive has a pool.
Does 235 Capstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Capstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Capstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Capstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Capstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Capstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
