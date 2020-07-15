All apartments in Lynchburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Old Mill Townhomes

725 Mill Stream Ln · (804) 376-9414
Location

725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2BRs-1

$852

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 864 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3BRs-1

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

4 Bedrooms

4BRs-1

$1,219

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Old Mill Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
playground
volleyball court
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area. Our newly renovated townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, energy efficient heat pumps, and more. Included in the kitchens are your refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and a garbage disposal. Old Mill Townhomes is more than just a place to live much more. Youll also like the convenient location. Old Mill is just minutes away from major shopping centers, schools, churches, colleges, and major thoroughfares. No matter which floorplan you choose, youll make the right choice for better living. Enjoy the quiet seclusion, relaxation, and luxury of apartment living at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 75 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Old Mill Townhomes have any available units?
Old Mill Townhomes offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $852, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,000, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,219. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Old Mill Townhomes have?
Some of Old Mill Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Old Mill Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Old Mill Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Old Mill Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Old Mill Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Old Mill Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Old Mill Townhomes offers parking.
Does Old Mill Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Old Mill Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Old Mill Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Old Mill Townhomes has a pool.
Does Old Mill Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Old Mill Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Old Mill Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Old Mill Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Old Mill Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Old Mill Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
