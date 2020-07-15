Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning in unit laundry ceiling fan microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard internet access playground volleyball court

Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area. Our newly renovated townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, energy efficient heat pumps, and more. Included in the kitchens are your refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and a garbage disposal. Old Mill Townhomes is more than just a place to live much more. Youll also like the convenient location. Old Mill is just minutes away from major shopping centers, schools, churches, colleges, and major thoroughfares. No matter which floorplan you choose, youll make the right choice for better living. Enjoy the quiet seclusion, relaxation, and luxury of apartment living at its best.