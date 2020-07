Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly volleyball court cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system bike storage clubhouse coffee bar hot tub playground

Perched atop a beautiful wooded hillside in central Lynchburg, VA, Legacy at Linden Park Apartment Community combines the comfort of carefree living with the convenience of a central location. Quick access to Highways 29 and 501 requires just minutes to reach Liberty University, Central Health, Areva, and BWXT. A wide selection of oversized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes come standard with intrusion alarms, large closets, and garden tubs, with floor plans offering options for sun rooms or patios. Residents love the community activities available - grilling out by the pool, surfing WiFi on the sundeck or in the Internet Cafe, or enjoying a favorite DVD library selection in the 24 Seat wide screen theatre. Get work done any time in the 24-hour business center, or work out in one of the region's largest, fully equipped fitness facilities. Even four-legged family members get to play in the leash-free fenced Bark Park. Whether you need a temporary home, or plan to stay a while, carefree living in Lynchburg has never been so close.