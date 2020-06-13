/
/
vinton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM
42 Apartments for rent in Vinton, VA📍
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vinton
1 Unit Available
140 Gretchen Ct.
140 Gretchen Court, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Vinton - Fabulous end unit townhouse that features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Very modern feel with several updates. Large eat-in kitchen with pantry. Patio out back for entertaining.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vinton
1 Unit Available
131 Southampton Dr
131 Southampton Drive, Vinton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome - 3 bed 2 1/2 bath full basement very spacious and very roomy comes with fridge, stove dishwasher , small pet allowed, no utilities included a must see. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5848958)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Vinton
1 Unit Available
716 Dale Avenue - 3
716 Dale Avenue, Vinton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Lower level brand new unit, total remodel, no carpet tile and plank flooring. Granite countertops in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances stove, fridge, dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups. All electric heat and central air.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Vinton
1 Unit Available
223-229 Jefferson Ave - 229
223 Jefferson Ave, Vinton, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
Upper unit one bedroom apartment close to downtown Vinton. Small pets allowed, additional fees and requirements will apply, limit of one. No smoking unit. Second floor apartment of four unit building conveniently located near downtown Vinton.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Vinton
1 Unit Available
716 Dale Avenue - 9
716 Dale Ave, Vinton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Building recently under new ownership. Unit is totally remodeled with new kitchen counters. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Vinton
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Mecca Gardens
15 Units Available
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Mecca Gardens
12 Units Available
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast
1616 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms. Downstairs offers open living room and dining room and nicely updated kitchen with stove and fridge.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Hollins Center
1 Unit Available
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1395 sqft
Lovely home in NE Roanoke City with great updates and beautiful hardwood floors on entry level.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
1520 Eastern Avenue Northeast
1520 Eastern Ave NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Lovely updated duplex in NE Roanoke City. This duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs with a linen closet in hall and spacious closets in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Vinton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Jefferson
12 Units Available
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$972
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Preston Park
Contact for Availability
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
1324 3rd Street, SW
1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2249 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Land
1 Unit Available
451 Arbutus Street
451 Arbutus Ave SE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1976 sqft
451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
716 5th Street SW
716 5th Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
716 5th Street SW Available 06/22/20 Loft Apartment near Downtown! - **AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020** ONE LEVEL LIVING with 1 bedroom plus office. 900 sqft offers open layout with fantastic wall of windows, 11 ceilings, hardwood floors & ceiling fans.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hollins
1 Unit Available
6139 Carolina TRL
6139 Carolina Trail, Hollins, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3000 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 Bath home for rent in North Roanoke County. Property is 3000 sq ft and features eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and disposal.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Downtown Roanoke
1 Unit Available
133 Salem Ave. SW - 200
133 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Studio apartment in downtown Roanoke across from the Roanoke Times. Convenient to market square area, restaurants and shopping. Minimum 12 month lease. Long term lease rents negotiable. We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Downtown Roanoke
1 Unit Available
400 Salem AVE SW
400 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1062 sqft
Condo for rent Fulton Motor Lofts! Convenient location to downtown Roanoke, excellent property that features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The condo is very spacious at 1062 square and is available for rent now!
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Walnut Hill
1 Unit Available
1346 Woodbine Avenue
1346 Woodbine St SE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
832 sqft
House for Rent - New Listing. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet street in Walnut Hill offers easy living with a mountain view. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom and covered patio. Call for more information. (RLNE5667691)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Melrose-Rugby
1 Unit Available
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest
1609 Orange Avenue Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath unit. http://www.fiahomesroanoke.com to submit an application or schedule a showing.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Preston Park
1 Unit Available
5135 Williamson Road - 2
5135 Williamson Road Northeast, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,200
1647 sqft
Auto Garage / Warehouse for Lease! Lift in place, plenty of room for storage. Email for details!
Results within 10 miles of Vinton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Miller Court-Arrowood
22 Units Available
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Vinton rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
Some of the colleges located in the Vinton area include Central Virginia Community College, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Liberty University, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.