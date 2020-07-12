Walden Pond

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3 (2 dogs)
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: 60 lbs combined weight limit on the 1st floor, 40lbs on the 2nd and 3rd floor
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.
Storage Details: In Unit Storage Closets
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.