Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Walden Pond

1400 Weeping Willow Dr · (833) 910-1910
Location

1400 Weeping Willow Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Waldon Pond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walden Pond.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
internet cafe
Walden Pond Apartment Homes - Lynchburg, VADon’t just live: live well! At Walden Pond, our focus is on you, on what you need to achieve your goals and fully savor the exquisite Lynchburg experience! From entertainment-focused amenities and solution-oriented services to inspired floor plans and an ultra-pet-friendly ambiance, we made sure to check off every box on your wish list for all-inclusive apartment living.Even without mentioning anything else, our excellent location just minutes away from the Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg, and downtown Lynchburg gives you a hint of the more-than-convenient lifestyle you’ll enjoy here. When every destination you might seek is within a short 5-to-10-minute commute, all that’s left is to relax and enjoy the ride. Use the extra time to lap in our Jr. Olympic size pool or practice your swing on the lighted tennis courts. Alternatively, throw a fun-filled party in the social gathering room or lounge by the pond with a good book in on

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3 (2 dogs)
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: 60 lbs combined weight limit on the 1st floor, 40lbs on the 2nd and 3rd floor
Dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot.
Storage Details: In Unit Storage Closets
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walden Pond have any available units?
Walden Pond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynchburg, VA.
What amenities does Walden Pond have?
Some of Walden Pond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walden Pond currently offering any rent specials?
Walden Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walden Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, Walden Pond is pet friendly.
Does Walden Pond offer parking?
Yes, Walden Pond offers parking.
Does Walden Pond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walden Pond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walden Pond have a pool?
Yes, Walden Pond has a pool.
Does Walden Pond have accessible units?
No, Walden Pond does not have accessible units.
Does Walden Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walden Pond has units with dishwashers.
Does Walden Pond have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Walden Pond has units with air conditioning.
