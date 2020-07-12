Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill online portal tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe

Walden Pond Apartment Homes - Lynchburg, VADon’t just live: live well! At Walden Pond, our focus is on you, on what you need to achieve your goals and fully savor the exquisite Lynchburg experience! From entertainment-focused amenities and solution-oriented services to inspired floor plans and an ultra-pet-friendly ambiance, we made sure to check off every box on your wish list for all-inclusive apartment living.Even without mentioning anything else, our excellent location just minutes away from the Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg, and downtown Lynchburg gives you a hint of the more-than-convenient lifestyle you’ll enjoy here. When every destination you might seek is within a short 5-to-10-minute commute, all that’s left is to relax and enjoy the ride. Use the extra time to lap in our Jr. Olympic size pool or practice your swing on the lighted tennis courts. Alternatively, throw a fun-filled party in the social gathering room or lounge by the pond with a good book in on