47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 Available 09/02/19 Beautiful upgrades inside & out in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome. - Enjoy the outdoors with the deck backing to the woods and bike path and cultured concrete patio with built-in lights. You wont want to miss the sunny gourmet kitchen, 2 fireplaces, huge walk-in closets with organizer and recessed lighting throughout! Nice hardwood floors on the lower levels and carpeted upper level. Clean and ready for move in! NO smoking. A pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.



