47788 Scotsborough Sq #26
47788 Scotsborough Sq #26

Location

47788 Scotsborough Sq, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 Available 09/02/19 Beautiful upgrades inside & out in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome. - Enjoy the outdoors with the deck backing to the woods and bike path and cultured concrete patio with built-in lights. You wont want to miss the sunny gourmet kitchen, 2 fireplaces, huge walk-in closets with organizer and recessed lighting throughout! Nice hardwood floors on the lower levels and carpeted upper level. Clean and ready for move in! NO smoking. A pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 have any available units?
47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 have?
Some of 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 currently offering any rent specials?
47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 pet-friendly?
Yes, 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 is pet friendly.
Does 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 offer parking?
Yes, 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 offers parking.
Does 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 have a pool?
No, 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 does not have a pool.
Does 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 have accessible units?
No, 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 have units with air conditioning?
No, 47788 Scotsborough Sq #26 does not have units with air conditioning.
