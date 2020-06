Amenities

Updated townhome within walking distance to Lowe’s Island Elementary School, swimming pool, tennis courts and shopping area. Granite, island and stainless upgrades to kitchen. New laminate flooring in living room, kitchen, master bedroom and stairs. Vanities upgraded in master bath and powder room. One car garage. May consider pets. Proof of income, credit and background check is required. Partially furnished is negotiable.