47593 COMER SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

4BR/3.5BA sparkling home with bamboo floors, fresh paint, granite counters and more in Cascades Community! Vaulted ceilings in all 3 upper level bedrooms. Full walk out lower level boasting a full bath and 4th legal bedroom or the perfect office. Large rear deck and lower patio. Roof, Water Heater & Gutters replaced in 2016. Home backs to the woods and trail so it offers complete privacy. Great commuter location with the convenience of shopping and dining nearby. Enjoy the Cascades Community for Pools, Tennis Court and Fitness Center. Welcome Home!