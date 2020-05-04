All apartments in Lowes Island
Find more places like 47593 COMER SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowes Island, VA
/
47593 COMER SQUARE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 AM

47593 COMER SQUARE

47593 Comer Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lowes Island
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

47593 Comer Square, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
4BR/3.5BA sparkling home with bamboo floors, fresh paint, granite counters and more in Cascades Community! Vaulted ceilings in all 3 upper level bedrooms. Full walk out lower level boasting a full bath and 4th legal bedroom or the perfect office. Large rear deck and lower patio. Roof, Water Heater & Gutters replaced in 2016. Home backs to the woods and trail so it offers complete privacy. Great commuter location with the convenience of shopping and dining nearby. Enjoy the Cascades Community for Pools, Tennis Court and Fitness Center. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47593 COMER SQUARE have any available units?
47593 COMER SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 47593 COMER SQUARE have?
Some of 47593 COMER SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47593 COMER SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
47593 COMER SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47593 COMER SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 47593 COMER SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 47593 COMER SQUARE offer parking?
No, 47593 COMER SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 47593 COMER SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47593 COMER SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47593 COMER SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 47593 COMER SQUARE has a pool.
Does 47593 COMER SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 47593 COMER SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 47593 COMER SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47593 COMER SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 47593 COMER SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 47593 COMER SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lowes Island 3 BedroomsLowes Island Apartments with Balcony
Lowes Island Apartments with GymLowes Island Apartments with Parking
Lowes Island Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia